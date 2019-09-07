LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jawon Pass threw for a career-high four touchdowns to lead Louisville to a 42-0 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night and give coach Scott Satterfield his first win with the Cardinals.

The junior quarterback completed 12 of 19 passes for 196 yards as the Cardinals (1-1) broke a 10-game losing streak that dated to nearly a year ago. Javian Hawkins, a redshirt freshman, ran 11 times for 123 yards.

“I’m just so happy for them because it validates all the things we’ve been doing,” Satterfield said. “I told them I hope this becomes the norm.”

Yes, the Cardinals faced a Football Championship Series foe, but they were also coming off a short week after hosting Notre Dame on Labor Day. Despite that, Louisville posted its first shutout since beating Florida International 72-0 on Sept. 21, 2013.

Louisville led just 14-0 at halftime, but the Cardinals got a 66-yard run from Hawkins on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter to set the tone.

“At halftime, we’re a play away from this being real and then a couple plays later it wasn’t, and they started to pull away from us,” Colonels coach Mark Elder said.

Louisville had 542 total yards while limiting the Colonels (1-1) to 172. It marked just the second time in the post-Lamar Jackson era that Louisville had at least 500 yards.

Daryl McCleskey Jr. led EKU with 78 yards on 22 carries.

Louisville last won on Sept. 15, 2018, beating Western Kentucky 20-17. The Cardinals then lost the last nine games to close out the season. Satterfield was hired from Appalachian State in December to replace Bobby Petrino, who was fired with two games remaining last year.

THE TAKEAWAY

Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels struggled against a speedier, more athletic Louisville squad. They gave up four plays to Louisville’s offense that went for more than 30 yards and a 33-yard punt return that gave the Cardinals a short field on a scoring drive. They also allowed the Louisville defense to get 10 tackles for loss, including five sacks.

Louisville: After a shaky performance against the Fighting Irish on Monday, Pass struggled at times in the first half. However, he seemed to find his groove in the second, as he completed all six of his attempts for 95 yards and two TDs before giving way to Malik Cunningham with 7:40 remaining in the game.

UP NEXT

Eastern Kentucky: plays next Saturday at Indiana State, which was ranked No. 15 in the FCS coaches’ poll but lost to Dayton on Saturday.

Louisville: will travel to Nashville next Saturday to face Western Kentucky.