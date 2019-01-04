LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has announced the returns of Cort Dennison and Stephen Field and the hiring of Chad Scott to Scott Satterfield’s coaching staff.

Field, who compiled Louisville’s 22-member 2018 class, was named recruiting director. Dennison, who built a reputation as one of the nation’s top recruiters, will continue in that capacity along with being the Cardinals’ co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. He spent last season with Oregon after coaching the previous four years at Louisville.

Scott will coach the Cardinals’ running backs after guiding the tight ends at North Carolina the past three seasons. He also coached at Kentucky, where he played two seasons at running back before transferring to UNC.

