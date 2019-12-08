SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Louisiana Tech (9-3, Conference USA) vs. Miami (6-6, Atlantic Coast) , Dec. 26, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN)

LOCATION: Shreveport, Louisiana.

TOP PLAYERS

Louisiana Tech: QB J’Mar Smith, 2,814 yards, 17 touchdowns, four interceptions.

Miami: LB Shaquille Quarterman, 96 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss.

NOTABLE

Louisiana Tech: Has won its last five bowl games. Averaging 34 points and 445 yards per game. Played in only tie in Independence Bowl against Maryland.

LAST TIME

Miami 48, Louisiana Tech 0, (Sept. 18, 2004)

BOWL HISTORY

Louisiana Tech: Fifth appearance in the Independence Bowl, sixth straight season in the postseason.

Miami: Second appearance in the Independence Bowl, seventh consecutive postseason appearance.

