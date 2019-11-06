MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Chad Lott had 18 points to lead five South Alabama players in double figures as the Jaguars easily beat Pikeville College 82-51 on Wednesday night.

Trhae Mitchell added 15 points and nine blocks — tying Frank Wilson (1994) and Kelly Blaine (’84) for the school record.

Josh Ajayi chipped in 13, and KK Curry and Andre Fox each had 10 for the Jaguars. Mitchell also had nine blocks for the Jaguars, while Ajayi posted 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Luke Layhew had 16 points for the Bears. Jordan Perry added 11 points.

South Alabama (1-0) plays Southern Miss at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com