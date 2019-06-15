MIAMI (AP) — Pablo Lopez pitched seven strong innings and allowed three runs to help the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Saturday night.

Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez each had three hits for the Marlins while Starlin Castro knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth.

The Pirates have lost eight of nine.

Lopez (5-5) gave up seven hits and one walk. He struck out four. He is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA over his last four starts.

Sergio Romo pitched around a one-out single in the ninth by getting Melkey Cabrera to bounce into a game-ending double play to earn his 12th save in 13 opportunities.

Cooper is hitting .360 (32 of 89) with six home runs and 18 RBIs over his last 23 games.

Pirates’ 24-year old right-hander Dario Agrazal, a native of Panama, made his debut. He pitched four innings and allowed six hits and three runs, two earned, while striking out three.

Cooper singled and Brian Anderson dropped in a double to right field to begin the fifth off Geoff Hartlieb (0-1). Castro grounded out to third scoring Cooper for a 4-3 lead.

Kevin Newman’s base hit started the scoring in the third for the Pirates, who added two runs in the fourth on a base hit by Josh Bell and a double by Corey Dickerson for a 3-0 lead.

The Marlins tied it in the fourth with three runs on a base hit by Harold Ramirez, a throwing error by second baseman Adam Frazier, and a single by Jorge Alfaro.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (side) is nearing a return. “Trevor’s feeling good and we’re intending to start him Wednesday against Detroit,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Everything has gone well.” . C Francisco Cervelli (concussion) is scheduled to be re-examined by the neurologist in the next couple of days. . RHP Keone Keta was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day. “Keone began a throwing program Thursday in Bradenton and responded well,” director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said. “Based on the time down, he will need a period of time to be built back up for Major League competition.”

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (hip) threw for the first time. “I know he’s excited to be playing catch and get on the field,” manager Don Mattingly said. “This is kind of the start of getting him ready. I don’t want to put a timetable on it, but hopefully it’s something that’s not going to be a long time.”. IF Jon Berti (oblique) and OF Peter O’Brien (ribs) are advancing with baseball activities.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Chris Archer (3-6, 5.73 ERA) is looking to bounce back after allowing a career-high five home runs in a 7-5 loss at Atlanta in his last start.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-6, 3.67) has allowed one earned run in 20 innings over his last three home starts.