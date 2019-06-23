LONDON (AP) — Feliciano Lopez outlasted Gilles Simon 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2) to win the Queen’s Club title and reaffirm his status as the grass-court tournament’s oldest winner on Sunday.

The veteran Spaniard was already its oldest winner when he took the title in 2017.

The now 37-year-old Lopez was playing his first final since defeating Marin Cilic in the decider two years ago and was made to work hard by Simon, himself no newbie at 34.

Lopez saved all but one of the break points he faced and converted three of his 13 opportunities to prevail in 2 hours, 49 minutes. Lopez had won five of their previous seven meetings and all four of their meetings on grass.

Lopez is the first wild card to claim the title since Pete Sampras defeated Tim Henman to win in 1999. He would have been the oldest player to win a tour-level title since the 43-year-old Ken Rosewall won the Hong Kong Grand Prix final in 1977, but Roger Federer beat him to that accolade after winning his 10th Halle Open title earlier Sunday. Federer is a month older than Lopez.

Lopez also has the doubles final to play later Sunday, partnering Andy Murray, who hopes to cap a triumphant return 146 days after undergoing what he hopes was career-saving hip surgery. Lopez and Murray play Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury for the title.

