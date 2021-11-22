Longtime Seattle Prep coach Dick Sandstrom died on Nov. 15, the school said in an email to alumni.

Sandstrom spent his career at the school he graduated from in 1964.

He coached the boys soccer team for 36 years, piling up more than 320 wins. He also coached the football team for 10 years.

There will be a memorial service for Sandstrom on Saturday at 1p.m. at St. Catherine’s of Siena Church in North Seattle.

“People say, ‘well, you don’t get in teaching because of the pay,’ but you don’t include the experiences you get from the kids in the pay,” he told the Times when he retired in 2011. “Maybe you do get into teaching for that type of thing, because that made it well worth my time and I hope they had just as good an experience as I did.”

Time set for UW

Washington, the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament, will play No. 15 seed Indiana at 5 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium in the third round of the tournament.

The Huskies (15-1-2) advanced to the final 16 with a 3-1 win over Portland on Sunday night.

Indiana (15-5-1) defeated Bowling Green 2-0 in the second round. The Hoosiers lost to Marshall in last year’s NCAA title game.

basketball

• Washington State’s Mouhamed Gueye was named Pac-12 men’s freshman of the week and had 21 points and 15 rebounds in two games.

• The Eastern Washington women’s game vs. Multnomah on Saturday was moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. to accommodate the playoff football game.

• Riley Grigsby scored 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field to help Seattle U (4-1) remain unbeaten (4-0) at home with a 77-56 nonconference win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-5).

Soccer

• OL Reign midfielder Shirley Cruz has been called up to the Costa Rica Women’s National Team for the November FIFA international window for a friendly match against Nicaragua.

Volleyball

• Washington’s Samantha Drechsel was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week. She had 30 kills on a .551 attack percentage in sweeps of Oregon and Oregon State.

• Seattle Pacific’s Hannah Hair was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team. She is an exercise science major with a 3.87 GPA.

College football

• For the third time, Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere was named one of 25 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, presented to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. Barriere was the runner-up last year. He was fifth as a junior.

• Washington State’s Jahad Woods was named Pac-12 defensive player of the week after making 12 tackles, 1.5 for a loss, forcing a fumble and getting an interception in a win against Arizona.