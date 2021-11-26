NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Mekhi Long sank a jumper as time expired to lift Old Dominion to a 62-61 victory over Longwood on Friday.

Long finished with 16 points, six rebounds and four blocks to lead the Monarchs (3-4), while C.J. Keyser scored 12.

Justin Hill had 14 points for the Lancers (4-3). DeShaun Wade added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com