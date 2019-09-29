MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Philip Rivers threw for 310 yards and two scores Sunday to help the Chargers win in Miami for the first time in 38 years, 30-10.

Rivers completed 24 of 30 attempts with no interceptions and directed a 10½-minute drive in the third quarter that helped Los Angeles take control.

The Dolphins (0-4) held a lead for the first time this season, but it lasted only 3 minutes, 49 seconds. They’ve been outscored 163-26 this season, which is the NFL’s worst four-game point differential since at least 1940.

The Chargers (2-2) had lost eight games in a row in Miami. Their last victory came in an overtime playoff thriller in January 1982 that’s regarded as one of the greatest games in NFL history.

Their latest win was less dramatic, and came in a stadium that was more than half empty. The Chargers led 17-10 and scored on their first three possessions of the second half to take command against the outmanned Dolphins, who have been outscored 81-0 in the second half this season.

Austin Ekeler scored one touchdown receiving and another rushing. Desmond King led Los Angeles’ defensive charge with 2½ sacks, a tackle for a loss and two quarterback hits.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was active after reporting this week and ending his holdout, but he didn’t have a carry.

The list of injuries grew longer for the hobbled Chargers. Defensive end Melvin Ingram left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and didn’t return, and linebacker Denzel Perryman (possible concussion), receiver Dontrelle Inman (quad) and tight end Sean Culkin (left ankle) were hurt in the fourth quarter.

Miami’s Josh Rosen threw for 180 yards and a touchdown, but had an interception and was sacked four times. Teammate Jason Sanders missed field goals of 50 and 52 yards in the first half.

Los Angeles started slowly — not surprising for a team that traveled 2,500 miles to kick off at 10 a.m. California time. Rosen threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker to give the Dolphins their second touchdown and first lead of the season, 10-3.

Los Angeles quickly answered with a 75-yard scoring drive. Ekeler turned a short reception into an 18-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half to put the Chargers ahead to stay.

They chewed up most of the third quarter with a drive that produced a field goal for a 20-10 lead.

INJURIES

Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant went to the sideline with a hamstring injury.

HAVE YOU HEARD THE NEWS?

Referee Tony Corrente twice announced rulings involving “San Diego.” The Chargers moved to Los Angeles in 2017.

UP NEXT

Chargers: They play host to Denver on Oct. 6. The Chargers had a six-game winning streak snapped last year when they lost at home to the Broncos 23-22 on a last-second field goal.

Dolphins: They have a bye before playing host to Washington on Oct. 13. The Redskins are 0-5 at Miami, with the most recent game in 2011.

