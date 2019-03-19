INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes has signed his contract to stay with the team next season.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available. Rhodes was an exclusive rights free agent.

The William & Mary alum signed with the Colts in October 2016 and has played in 36 games with Indianapolis.

He’s the seventh free agent to re-sign with the Colts. He joins kicker Adam Vinatieri, right guard Mark Glowinski, defensive tackle Margus Hunt and cornerbacks Pierre Desir and Chris Milton along with tight end Ross Travis.

