MIAMI (AP) — Long snapper John Denney has re-signed for a 15th season with the Miami Dolphins.
The 40-year-old Denney’s streak of 224 consecutive games is the longest in team history and the longest active streak in the NFL. He’s the longest-tenured active Dolphins player and has played in every game since the start of his rookie season in 2005.
