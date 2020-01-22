LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Colin Slater scored 19 points and Long Beach State beat Big West Conference leader UC Irvine 63-56 on Wednesday night to snap the Anteaters three-game win streak.

Chance Hunter added 11 points for the 49ers (7-14, 2-3), who shot 46.2% (24 of 52) from the floor.

Evan Leonard scored 14 points to lead UC Irvine (11-9, 3-1). Tommy Rutherford and John Edgar Jr. added 10 points apiece. Collin Welp, who led the Anteaters in scoring entering the matchup with 14 points per game, was held to two points (1 of 10).

The 49ers took the lead for good, 25-23, on a pair of Max De Geest free throws just before halftime, and opened the second half on a 10-0 run. UC Irvine pulled to 46-44 with 8:22 left but didn’t get closer.

UC Irvine hosts Cal Poly on Saturday. Long Beach State plays at UC Riverside on Jan. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com