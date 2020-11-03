MOSCOW (AP) — Lokomotiv Moscow and Atlético Madrid drew 1-1 in Group A of the Champions League on Tuesday, missing a chance to move closer to group leader Bayern Munich.

Bayern can increase its advantage at the top when it visits last-place Salzburg later on Tuesday. The defending champions enter their match with six points, two more than Atlético and four more than Lokomotiv.

Atlético opened the scoring with a header by José Maria Gimenez in the 18th but the hosts equalized with a penalty kick converted by Anton Miranchuk in the 25th after video review determined there was a handball by Atlético midfielder Héctor Herrera.

Atlético pressed forward in the second half and came close to scoring the go-ahead goal a few times. Lokomotiv goalkeeper Guilherme made a few good saves early on, and Luis Suárez had a goal disallowed for offside after a header by Jorge “Koke” Resurrección struck the crossbar in the 66th.

Suárez also came close from inside the area after a pass from João Félix in stoppage time.

“It’s frustrating because we created scoring chances and got near the goal,” Gimenez said. “We needed to be a bit more calm in the final meters.”

Atlético forward Vitolo had to be replaced in the 78th because of an apparent injury.

Atlético had won three in a row in all competitions since opening its Champions League campaign with a loss at Bayern.

Atlético earlier Tuesday announced it signed French-born midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from Valencia. He will help make up for the departure of Thomas Partey to Arsenal at the end of the transfer window.

Lokomotiv and Atlético meet again on Nov. 25 in Madrid.

