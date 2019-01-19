FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Otis Livingston II drained a 3-pointer with one second to go for the win as George Mason rallied in the second half to edge Fordham 71-68 on Saturday night.
The Patriots (11-8, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) were down 61-53 with less than seven minutes to play. Livingston sank a layup, Ian Boyd added two 3-pointers and Javon Greene dunked as part of a 15-5 surge that gave George Mason a 68-66 lead with 1:21 left. Fordham’s Jalen Cobb tied it 68-all on two free throws with 23 seconds remaining and Livingston sank his 3-pointer with a second left for the win.
George Mason trailed 38-34 at the break and struggled early in the second half.
Justin Kier scored 18 points with nine rebounds for the Patriots (11-8, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Livingston finished with 17 points and six assists. Jordan Miller had nine points and Jarred Reuter had nine rebounds.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Will UW men land 5-star recruit Isaiah Stewart? Huskies will find out Sunday
- What separates the haves and the have-nots of high-school athletics — and Washington's plan to fix it
- Analysis: Ranking the Pac-12's Heisman Trophy contenders for 2019
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- UW's Jake Browning set to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl on Saturday
Nick Honor scored 21 points for the Rams (9-9, 0-5), who have lost six straight. Antwon Portley added 13 points and Chuba Ohams led the team with seven rebounds.