WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool will be top of the English Premier League at Christmas after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 thanks to goals by Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk on Friday.

Salah became the league leading scorer on 11 when he produced a deft flicked finish to turn in a driven cross by Fabinho in the 18th minute at rain-hit Molineux.

Salah also provided the cross that was guided in left-footed from close range by Van Dijk, capping a brilliant overall display by the Dutch center back at both ends of the field.

Liverpool extended its unbeaten start to the league season to 18 games and ensured it cannot be toppled by Manchester City before Christmas. Second-placed City, the defending champion, trails Liverpool by four points ahead of its home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

With Liverpool looking so solid at the back and increasingly lethal going forward, questions will be asked if Juergen Klopp’s team can go through the campaign undefeated — matching Arsenal’s feat in the 2003-04 season.

