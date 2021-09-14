LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott had surgery on his broken left ankle on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Elliott was hurt following a challenge by Leeds defender Pascal Struijk and was carried off on a stretcher during the 3-0 win in the Premier League on Sunday.

“I spoke to him the night after the game and he was in the best possible place at that moment,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Elliott, who received oxygen as he was taken off the field at Elland Road, posted a picture of himself on Instagram with thumbs up soon after the incident and wrote: “Thank you for the messages guys! Road to recovery.”

Struijk was shown a red card for the challenge. Leeds said Tuesday it has appealed against that decision.

