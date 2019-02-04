LONDON (AP) — Liverpool’s English Premier League title challenge faltered again, drawing at West Ham 1-1 to hand Manchester City a chance to go top on Wednesday.
Having also been held by Leicester in its last game, Liverpool has seen its lead over City trimmed to three points, with the second-placed defending champion having a superior goal difference.
Liverpool went ahead in the 22nd minute at the Olympic Stadium on Monday thanks to the Premier League’s lack of video review, with James Milner receiving the ball in an offside position before crossing to Sadio Mane to score on the turn.
West Ham equalized inside six minutes when Felipe Anderson sent the ball down the right to Michail Antonio, who struck past static goalkeeper Alisson.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks, Russell Wilson 'still' not discussing new contract? Here's why that's no big deal.
- Impressions from UW's win over UCLA: Can the Huskies keep winning if Noah Dickerson can't play? WATCH
- Rams or Patriots? Here's who Seahawks fans should root for in the Super Bowl | Larry Stone
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Matisse Thybulle, Huskies' defensive ace, is stealing the show (and lots of basketballs) | Matt Calkins
Lacking spark on a quiet night up front for Mohamed Salah, Liverpool is making hard work of ending a 29-year title drought.
By taking points off Liverpool, West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has helped out former club Manchester City, which can go top by beating Everton on Wednesday.
West Ham is 11th in the standings.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports