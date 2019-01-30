Liverpool couldn’t fully capitalize on Manchester City’s latest slip-up in the Premier League title race, only drawing 1-1 with Leicester to extend its lead to five points on Wednesday.
Injury-hit Tottenham might be back in title contention after scoring twice from the 80th minute to rally to a 2-1 home win over Watford and move seven points behind Liverpool.
Chelsea dropped out of the top four on goal difference after getting thrashed 4-0 at Bournemouth in what proved to be a sobering league debut for its new striker Gonzalo Higuain, who was substituted after 65 minutes.
Liverpool looked on course to move seven points clear of City, which lost 2-1 at Newcastle on Tuesday, when Sadio Mane scored with just over two minutes played at Anfield.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks mailbag: Tag and trade Earl Thomas? Why does Russell Wilson get sacked so much?
- Howard Schultz’s apology over Sonics move is too self-serving to earn Seattle's forgiveness | Matt Calkins
- Analysis: As Mark Glowinski signs big deal with Colts, examining how he got away from the Seahawks
- UW Huskies vs. USC Trojans: Here's how the teams stack up WATCH
- Report: 4-star WR Puka Nacua's official visit to Washington went 'better than I expected'
But Leicester equalized on the stroke of halftime through Harry Maguire and Liverpool endured some nervous moments in the second half as it bids to win a first league title since 1990, and 19th overall.
In Wednesday’s other game, Wilfried Zaha scored and was later sent off for Crystal Palace in a 1-1 draw at Southampton.
___
More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80