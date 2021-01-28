LONDON (AP) — Roberto Firmino ended Liverpool’s 483-minute goal drought in the Premier League to set the champions on their way to a 3-1 win over Tottenham on Thursday and revive their faltering title defense.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane also netted as Liverpool ended a five-game winless run in a league it dominated so resoundingly last season.

The victory, which lifts Liverpool into fourth place, started with VAR ruling out an opener for Tottenham when Son Heung-min was adjudged to be offside.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg reduced the deficit to 2-1 with a powerful strike shortly after Alexander-Arnold scored at the start of the second half, but the Liverpool right back set up Mane for the third that sealed the win.

While Liverpool moved within four points of leader Manchester City, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham is eight points adrift in sixth after its first defeat in 2021, albeit with a game in hand.

