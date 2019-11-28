LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Littlejohn posted 17 points as Tennessee State topped Cal Poly 82-72 in the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday.

Mark Freeman had 16 points for Tennessee State (4-3). Jon Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Jy’lan Washington had 10 points. The Tigers shot 48.2% from the field, including 11 of 19 3-pointers.

Littlejohn scored 14 of his points in the first half and Freeman added 11 as TSU led 44-31.

Junior Ballard had 19 points for the Mustangs (1-6), who have lost four games in a row. Colby Rogers added 14 points, and Tuukka Jaakkola had 12 points. Cal Poly was outrebounded 35-23.

