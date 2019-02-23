NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Littlejohn had a season-high 21 points as Tennessee State got past Eastern Illinois 75-60 on Saturday night.

Kamar McKnight had 15 points for Tennessee State (9-19, 6-10 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Armani Chaney added 13 points. Stokley Chaffee Jr. had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey had only 6 points despite leading the Tigers in scoring coming into the matchup with 15 points per game. He shot 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

Josiah Wallace had 19 points for the Panthers (14-15, 7-9). Ben Harvey added 11 points and six rebounds. Mack Smith had seven rebounds.

Tennessee State faces Southeast Missouri on the road on Thursday. Eastern Illinois matches up against Jacksonville State at home on Thursday.

