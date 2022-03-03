PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Jefferson had a season-high 24 points as Arkansas-Little Rock narrowly defeated South Alabama 75-71 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Thursday.

Jefferson hit 8 of 9 3-pointers.

CJ White had 14 points and six rebounds for Little Rock (9-18). Myron Gardner added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Nikola Maric had 11 points.

Charles Manning Jr. tied a career high with 26 points and had eight rebounds for the Jaguars (19-11). Tyrell Jones added 15 points. Javon Franklin had 14 points and nine rebounds.

