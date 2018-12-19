PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mo’ne Davis, the first girl to pitch a victory in the Little League World Series, will attend Hampton University and play softball.
At 13, Davis delivered 70-mph fastballs for Philadelphia’s Taney Youth Baseball Association during the 2014 LLWS and became a national celebrity. She appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated and was named AP Female Athlete of the Year .
Davis played softball, basketball and soccer at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia.
Hampton coach Angela Nicholson told the Daily Press of Newport News, Virginia, that Davis will play middle infielder and major in journalism and communications.
Her parents told the Philadelphia Tribune on Tuesday that she chose Hampton over five other schools because of its communications program.