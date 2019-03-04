NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny Cooper registered a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to carry Lipscomb to an 86-71 win over Kennesaw State in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney on Monday night.
Garrison Mathews had 26 points for Lipscomb (24-6). Rob Marberry added 16 points.
Danny Lewis had 25 points for the Owls (6-26). Bobby Parker added 18 points and six rebounds. Kyle Clarke had six rebounds and six assists.
___
___
