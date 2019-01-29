LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Garrison Mathews nailed five from long range to total 22 points and Lipscomb beat Liberty 79-59 on Tuesday night as the Flames missed 18 shots beyond the arc.

Lipscomb sprinted to a commanding lead in a matchup of unbeaten teams in Atlantic Sun action. Lipscomb (17-4, 8-0) took the lead in the early minutes after Eli Pepper drained a trey and pushed its advantage to 42-24 at the break.

Liberty (18-5, 7-1), which entered averaging 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, missed its first 11 and finished 4 of 22. Lipscomb nailed 9 of 18 from deep. The Bisons shot 55 percent (31-56) from the floor while limiting Liberty to 22-of-59 shooting (37 percent).

Rob Marberry added 14 points while dishing out five assists and Pepper totaled 11 points with eight rebounds.

Caleb Homesley had 12 points with Lovell Cabbil Jr. adding 11 for Liberty.