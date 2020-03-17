DETROIT LIONS (3-12-1)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DT Damon Harrison, OT Rick Wagner, DT Mike Daniels, S Tavon Wilson, P Sam Martin, CB Rashaan Melvin, WR Jermaine Kearse, DT A’Shawn Robinson, OT Oday Aboushi, TE Logan Thomas, S Miles Killebrew, RB J.D. McKissic, QB Jeff Driskel, DT Darius Kilgo, DE Jamie Meder.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB J.D. McKissic.

NEEDS: Lions are in win-now mode under general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, whose jobs were spared by ownership that expects playoff contention in 2020. Detroit desperately needs to improve defense, which ranked No. 31 last season, in every position group. Defensive tackle is a weakness going into free agency. Lions also lack edge rusher to play opposite Trey Flowers. And their linebackers struggle in pass coverage. If team trades three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, who has one year left on contract, secondary will have another void. Lions need an offensive guard to replace Graham Glasgow, who signed with Denver.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE: (approximately) $48 million.

___

