ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have tendered safety Charles Washington, an exclusive rights free agent.
The team announced the move Wednesday.
Washington had 13 special teams tackles in 29 games over the past two seasons. He joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State after the 2016 draft and spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad.
