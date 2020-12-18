ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Matthew Stafford is questionable for Detroit’s game Sunday at Tennessee.

Stafford is dealing with thumb and rib injuries, and he was limited in practice Friday. The Lions also listed center Frank Ragnow (throat) as questionable. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) is out, along with offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (ankle), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (ankle) and cornerback Darryl Roberts (hip).

Stafford was knocked out of Detroit’s loss to Green Bay last weekend because of the rib problem. Chase Daniel replaced him.

