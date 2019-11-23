ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed tight end Isaac Nauta to the active roster from the practice squad and signed tackle Dan Skipper to the practice squad.

The Lions announced the moves Saturday, a day before their game at Washington.

Nauta was drafted by Detroit in the seventh round this year out of Georgia.

Skipper returns to the Lions after they released him earlier in the week. Detroit claimed Skipper via waivers from the Houston Texans on Nov. 12.

