Sue Bird? Breanna Stewart? Diana Taurasi? UConn's Paige Bueckers may turn out to be better than them all

Here's how much money the Pac-12 will get for its success in men's NCAA tournament

Elder appeared in 16 games for the Carolina Panthers last season, making one start. He originally entered the NFL with the Panthers after being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of Miami. He also was with the New York Giants’ practice squad in 2019.

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here