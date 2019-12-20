ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions ruled out defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, tackle Rick Wagner and linebacker Christian Jones for Sunday’s game at Denver.

The Lions, of course, have injury problems well beyond that. They put quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve earlier in the week, and several other key Detroit players are also on IR.

Robinson and Jones are out this week with shoulder issues, and Wagner has a knee injury.

Linebacker Devon Kennard (hamstring) and running back Bo Scarbrough (ribs) were listed as questionable Friday.

Detroit has lost seven games in a row.

