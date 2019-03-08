ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have cut offensive guard T.J. Lang.
Detroit made the move Friday, releasing the banged-up veteran with one season left on his three-year contract. The 31-year-old Lang played a career-low six games last season and went on injured reserve in November with a neck injury. His career has also been stunted by neck, hip injuries and a concussion.
Green Bay drafted the Detroit-area native and former Eastern Michigan standout in the fourth round of the 2009 draft. He became a starter for the Packers during the last six seasons of his eight-year stint with the franchise. Lang has started 113 of the 138 career games.
The Lions say Lang represented everything you could want from a football player and team captain.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies' victory over Oregon State should all but lock up NCAA tournament bid | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks mailbag: Trade Russell Wilson? That's a big, fat 'nah'
- For the son of Mariners great Dan Wilson, a rising catching prospect, it's hard to avoid comparisons to dad | Larry Stone
- Analysis: Why the recruiting class of 2020 will be crucial for the future of Pac-12 football
- Survive and advance: Three impressions from the Huskies' nail-biting win over Oregon State WATCH
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL