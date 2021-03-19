ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach.

The Lions made the move Friday, retaining the two-time Pro Bowl player for an 18th season.

Muhlbach ranks No. 2 on the team’s all-time list with 260 games and just seven players in league history have played more games with one franchise. Former Lions kicker Jason Hanson played in a franchise-record 327 games from 1992 to 2012.

The Baltimore Ravens gave Muhlbach his first chance to make it in the league as an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M in 2004, but they cut him and that same year he began a long career in Detroit.

