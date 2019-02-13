ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach, keeping him on the roster for a 16th season.
Detroit made the move with the unrestricted free agent Wednesday.
The two-time Pro Bowler has played in 228 games for the Lions since 2004, when the Baltimore Ravens cut the undrafted free agent from Texas A&M.
