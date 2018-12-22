DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have put wide receiver Bruce Ellington and safety Charles Washington on injured reserve with hamstring injuries.

The Lions also announced Saturday that they have signed receiver Chris Lacy and cornerback Dee Virgin to the active roster from the practice squad, and signed receiver Deontez Alexander to the practice squad.

Detroit hosts Minnesota on Sunday.

Ellington has 23 catches for 132 yards on the season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL