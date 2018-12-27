DETROIT (5-10) at GREEN BAY (6-8-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Packers by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Detroit 8-7-0, Green Bay 6-8-1

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 100-71-7

LAST MEETING — Lions beat Packers 31-23, Oct. 7

LAST WEEK — Lions lost to Vikings 27-9; Packers beat Jets 44-38, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 27; Packers No. 18

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (23), PASS (22)

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (15), PASS (10)

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (20), PASS (7)

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (20), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Detroit trying to win consecutive games at Lambeau since 1990-91. … Lions have scored at least 30 in last three meetings. … With 3,511 yards passing, QB Matthew Stafford in danger of falling short of 4,000-yard mark on season for first time since 2010 (535), when he was limited to three games because of injury. … Stafford with 32 career TD passes against Packers, three short of breaking Johnny Unitas’ record of most against Green Bay. … WR Kenny Golladay one of four players in league to catch at least 70 passes, average 15.0 yards per reception and score five TDs. … RB LeGarrette Blount’s 56 career rushing TDs are most by any Oregon alumni. … S Glover Quin’s 74 career tackles against Green Bay second among active players behind Vikings S Harrison Smith (76). … Packers finishing with sub-.500 record for second straight season. … QB Aaron Rodgers only player in NFL history with at least 400 yards passing, two touchdown passes and two rushing scores in a game, accomplishing feat twice: last week against Jets and 2011 against Denver. … Packers 3-0 when Rodgers starts in Week 17 against Lions. … WR Davante Adams has 111 catches, two shy of breaking Sterling Sharpe’s single-season franchise record (112 in 1993). … Adams needs 134 yards to break former teammate Jordy Nelson single-season yardage record (1,519 in 2014). … WR Randall Cobb, who was in concussion protocol at midweek, is a free agent after season. … LB Blake Martinez second in NFL with 132 tackles. … Fantasy tip: Packers RB Jamaal Williams coming off career-high 156 scrimmage yards and rushing TD last week against Jets. He had all 15 carries from Packers RBs with leading rusher Aaron Jones out with knee injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL