WASHINGTON (2-6) at DETROIT (3-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Lions by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Washington 3-4-1; Lions 3-5

SERIES RECORD – Washington leads 31-14

LAST MEETING – Washington beat Lions 19-16 on Nov. 24, 2019, at home

LAST WEEK – Washington lost to Giants 23-20; Lions lost to Vikings 34-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Washington No. 29, Lions No. 26

WASHINGTON OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (29), PASS (26).

WASHINGTON DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (23), PASS (1).

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (24), PASS (15).

LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (30), PASS (18).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Detroit has won four of the last five in the series. … Washington QB Alex Smith is set to make his first NFL start since breaking his right tibia and fibula on November 18, 2018. … Smith has made two relief appearances this season because of injuries to starter Kyle Allen. … Washington’s nine rushing attempts against New York were the fewest in franchise history. … Rookie RB Antonio Gibson has a shoulder injury that kept him out of some practice this week. … WRs Terry McLaurin and Cam Sims became the first duo of Washington players to each get 100 yards receiving last week in the same game since 2016. … DE Montez Sweat leads the team with five sacks. … No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young has 3 ½ sacks. … The Lions fell behind 13-0 at Minnesota last week and 20-7 the previous game to Indianapolis after previously getting off to strong starts this season. … Detroit has scored 19 more points than opponents in the first quarter and has been outscored by 62 points over the next three quarters. … QB Matthew Stafford left the last game in the fourth quarter for concussion evaluation, but was able to fully participate in practice Wednesday. … TE T.J. Hockenson has team highs with 34 catches and five receiving touchdowns. … Detroit, which is giving up 148 yards rushing per game, allowed Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook to run for 206 yards and two scores. … Jack Fox is averaging an NFL-high 52.8 yards per punt. … K Matt Prater is 6 of 12 on field goals from 40-plus yards. … Fantasy tip: If you have Stafford, find someone else to start. He has thrown three interceptions over the last two games, misses injured WR Kenny Golladay and is going against the NFL’s No. 1 defense against the pass.

___

