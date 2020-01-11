ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have hired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs.

The team made the announcement Saturday, a week after firing special teams coordinator John Bonamego and five other members of Matt Patricia’s staff.

Coombs was the assistant special teams coach for the Cincinnati Bengals the previous seven years and was with the franchise for 10 seasons.

Patricia previously promoted assistant coaches Hank Fraley and Billy Yates to lead the team’s offensive line.

The Lions still have an opening for a defensive coordinator after they announced Paul Pasqualoni was leaving the team to be closer to his family in Connecticut.

The Lions finished with three wins in 2019 and have the No. 3 pick in the draft.

___

