The Lions are without tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), safety C.J. Moore (hamstring) and tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring), all of whom have been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is doubtful.

