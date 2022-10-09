FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was carted off the field following a collision early in the first quarter of the Detroit’s matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Smith remained down on the field, laying face down on his side following the Patriots’ second offensive play of the game with 10:29 left in the quarter.

Trainers immediately called for a stretcher as Smith was attended to. He was on the field for several minutes as an ambulance was driven onto the field. The entire Lions bench emptied onto the field and they circled Smith before he was loaded and driven off.

The Lions announced he had been taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

Smith was promoted from the practice squad this week after a rash of injuries to the Lions secondary.

