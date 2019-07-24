ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni says cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison have reported to camp.

They showed up Wednesday with their teammates, the day before Detroit’s first practice. Both players did not to attend the Lions’ mandatory minicamp last month, hoping their absences would help them get new contracts.

Slay is in the third year of his $50 million, four-year deal. Harrison has two years left on the $46 million contract he signed with the New York Giants.

Detroit drafted Slay 36th overall in 2013 and he earned All-Pro honors in 2017. Harrison played with the Jets as an undrafted rookie in 2012 and was an All-Pro in 2016. Detroit acquired him from the Giants last season.

