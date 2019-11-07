DETROIT (3-4-1) at CHICAGO (3-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chicago by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Detroit 4-4, Chicago 2-6

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 99-74-5.

LAST MEETING — Bears beat Lions 23-16, Nov. 22, 2018

LAST WEEK — Lions lost to Raiders 31-24; Bears lost to Eagles 22-14

AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 18, Bears No. 23

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (21), PASS (3).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (27), PASS (30).

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (27), PASS (30).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (8), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bears won both games last season after losing nine of 10 against Lions. … Detroit has lost four of five after 2-0-1 start. … QB Matthew Stafford threw for 406 yards, three touchdowns last week. Stafford ranks second in NFL in TD passes (19), fourth in yards passing (2,499), fifth in rating (106). … WR Kenny Golladay tied with Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans with league-leading seven TD receptions. Going for third straight 100-yard receiving game, after catching four passes for 132 yards against Oakland. … WR Marvin Jones had eight catches for 126 yards last week. … LB Christian Jones — former Bear — led Lions with 11 tackles last week. … Bears have dropped four in row, worst skid since five-game slide in 2017. … Chicago has more losses than it did in winning NFC North at 12-4 in coach Matt Nagy’s first season. … Bears rank 28th with 142 points. … After leading NFL with 36 takeaways, Chicago in middle of pack with 11. … Bears have 23 sacks after finishing two shy of league lead with 50 in 2018. … Chicago managed 9 yards in first half last week. … QB Mitchell Trubisky’s completion rate (63, yards per game (173.9), yards per attempt (5.6), rating (80) are down from last year. No. 2 overall pick in 2017 draft has five TD passes after throwing 24 in 14 games in 2018. Trubisky had one of his best games in career against Lions in 34-22 victory last season at Soldier Field, completing 23 of 30 passes for 355 yards, 3 TDs, no INTs, 148.6 rating. Trubisky missed most recent game against Detroit because of injury. … With 47 catches for 532 yards and three touchdowns, WR Allen Robinson on pace to exceed last year’s totals of 55 receptions for 754 yards, four TDs in 13 games. … LB Khalil Mack has 16 games with sack and forced fumble since 2015 — most in NFL. … S Eddie Jackson returned interception 41 yards for tiebreaking TD with six minutes left in most recent game against Detroit. Fantasy tip: If Trubisky going to break out, this might be opportunity to do it. He has had success against Detroit, and Lions’ defense ranks near bottom of NFL.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL