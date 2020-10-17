DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions activated guard Joe Dahl from injured reserve and signed quarterback David Blough from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Lions announced the moves Saturday, a day before Detroit’s game at Jacksonville. The Lions also elevated tight end Isaac Nauta from the practice squad and released cornerback Chris Jones.

Dahl went on IR last month with a groin injury. He started Detroit’s season opener against Chicago.

