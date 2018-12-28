ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have been assigned defensive end Mitchell Loewen via waivers from the New Orleans Saints.
The Lions also announced Friday that they have put defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Detroit wraps up its season at Green Bay on Sunday. Cornerback DeShawn Shead and tight end Luke Willson will also miss that game for the Lions.
Shead has a knee injury, and Willson’s absence is related to a concussion.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Pete Carroll: Seahawks fans should be 'fired up' about Jody Allen owning team WATCH
- No. 12 WSU football vs. Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl: What to watch for — and a prediction
- Sigi Schmid, Sounders' first MLS coach, dies at 65 VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- How will Jake Browning be remembered at UW? It's complicated
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL