FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons rookie guard Chris Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall draft pick, has a broken foot and will spend the next eight weeks on injured reserve.

Lindstrom, a former Boston College standout who quickly won the right guard job in spring, was hurt in Sunday’s season-opening loss at Minnesota. He left in the third quarter and didn’t return.

Lindstrom will undergo surgery this week and is eligible to return to game action in Week 10 at New Orleans.

“I couldn’t have been more pleased with his start as a Falcon in terms of what he’s going to bring to our team,” coach Dan Quinn said. “I’m bummed we’re going to lose him for a period of time.”

Quinn said Jamon Brown will likely start at right guard with Wes Schweitzer providing depth. Brown, who signed an $18.75 million, three-year contract in free agency, lost the left guard job to James Carpenter last week.

The Falcons signed offensive lineman John Wetzel to take Lindstrom’s spot on the roster. Wetzel was released by Atlanta in the final wave of preseason cuts. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with Oakland in 2013 and played in 40 games with 24 starts for Arizona.

