LILLE, France (AP) — Lille winger Tim Weah is expected to be sidelined for at least a week after the United States international picked up a foot injury.

Weah missed Lille’s 1-1 draw with Nantes in the French league on Friday and looks likely to be out for next Sunday’s home match against defending champion Paris Saint-Germain as well.

“Tim probably will not be ready for the next game,” Lille coach Paulo Fonseca said after the Nantes match. He did not provide any details about the injury.

Weah also missed the season-opening game against Auxerre last weekend because he was serving a suspension.

Weah, the son of Liberia president and former world player of the year George Weah, came up through the ranks at the prestigious youth academy of Paris Saint-Germain. After struggling for playing time with PSG, Weah joined Lille in 2019 on a five-year deal.

Weah notched three goals and five assists in the French league last season despite a couple of injuries.

The 22-year-old forward is hoping to make the U.S. team for the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November.

