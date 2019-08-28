NICE, France (AP) — Victor Osimhen made it four goals in three matches since joining Lille, scoring twice in a 3-0 home win against Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Nigerian, who has four international caps for the Super Eagles, showed dexterity when opening the scoring in the 37th minute as he controlled the ball with his right foot and finished with his left. After fellow forward Jonathan Bamba obtained and scored a penalty in the 69th, Osimhen netted with a smart turn and diagonal shot in the 75th.

Lille climbed up to fourth spot, level on points with French champion Paris Saint-Germain and second-place Lyon but trailing them on goal difference. Rennes leads with nine points from three matches.

In Wednesday’s other match, former Chelsea and Tottenham coach André Villas Boas secured his first win in charge of Marseille, which beat Nice 2-1. Argentine striker Dario Benedetto grabbed his first goal for Marseille since joining from Boca Juniors with a deflected strike in the 31st minute.

The sides then traded penalties, as midfielder Wylan Cyprien equalized for Nice in the 66th and veteran midfielder Dimitri Payet restored the lead for the visiting side in the 73rd.

The match was halted by referee Clément Turpin midway thorough first half after Nice fans unfurled two banners with homophobic messages .

After three rounds of matches Nice — which was bought Tuesday by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe — is in fifth place and Marseille is 13th.

___

