PARIS (AP) — Lille routed Lorient 4-1 to stay top of the French league regardless of Paris Saint-Germain’s result at home to fourth-place Monaco later Sunday.

Lille took the lead in the 20th minute when Lorient defender Andreaw Gravillon deflected a shot into his own net, but the home side equalized two minutes later thanks to Jerome Hergault’s excellent curling strike after cutting in from the left flank.

Captain Jose Fonte scored a fine goal to put Lille back in front in the 37th, sweeping the ball in from the edge of the penalty area, and forward Jonathan Ikone made it 3-1 in the 58th when he deftly curled home a free kick. Substitute Domagoj Bradaric thumped in the fourth very near the end.

Lille is three points ahead of Lyon and was four ahead of PSG before it took on nine-game unbeaten Monaco.

MAVIDIDI’S MOMENT

English striker Stephy Mavididi scored twice as Montpellier beat Rennes 2-1.

Mavididi connected well with midfielder Teji Savanier’s pass to volley Montpellier ahead in the 16th minute, with a video review ruling out offside. He showed great awareness to fake a shot and dink the ball past two defenders, before rifling the ball home again in the 26th.

After Savanier missed a penalty early in the second half, and then went off injured, striker Serhou Guirassy pulled one back in the 77th for Rennes.

The 22-year-old Mavididi has six goals this season.

He came through the youth ranks at Premier League team Arsenal, but did not play for the club, and made one league appearance for Italian champion Juventus two seasons ago.

Juve loaned him to French club Dijon last season. He netted eight goals there before joining Montpellier last summer for 6.3 million euros ($7.6 million).

Rennes dropped to seventh spot while Montpellier is in ninth.

OTHER GAMES

Lens jumped up to fifth with a 2-1 home win against last-place Dijon.

Metz coach Frederic Antonetti celebrated his new three-year contract with a 2-1 win at Nice as his side moved into sixth place.

Also, it was Nimes 2, Bordeaux 0 and Strasbourg 0, Angers 0.

