STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Strasbourg’s optimism after its first win in the French league was trampled on by bogey team Lille on Friday.

Less than a week after beating Angers on the road with its first multiple goals of the season, Strasbourg was blanked at home as it lost to Lille 3-0.

Strasbourg’s winless streak against Lille was extended to 10 matches since 2018.

Lille earned consecutive league wins for the first time since March.

Brazilian defender Ismaily drew a penalty just before halftime and Jonathan David converted to score in a fourth successive league game.

David scored the second from close range off a Tim Weah cross, and Weah also assisted on the third by Remy Cabella.

Lille improved to sixth on the table, while Strasbourg dropped one place to 15th.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports