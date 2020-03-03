Who will start for the Seattle Dragons at quarterback Saturday in their XFL football game at Houston?

Coach Jim Zorn isn’t saying, but it’s a big question after he benched starter Brandon Silvers in the second half of last week’s 23-16 loss at St. Louis, with B.J. Daniels leading a rally that fell just short.

“I am not going to say; I probably shouldn’t just to keep the controversy high and going,” Zorn deadpanned. “It’s not the hot hand, it’s really production and I could use them both during the game without any reservation.”

Zorn, whose team fell to 1-3, said he felt like he had no choice but to pull Silvers in the second half after the team had just two first downs in the first half while falling behind 17-3.

“We needed to get a bit of a spark and B.J. did a wonderful job of using his legs and his arms to help us score. I hate the idea that we have a quarterback controversy, but at that time of the game, it warranted making a change. All of it wasn’t necessarily on Brandon, but we had to move the ball.”

Daniels completed 5 of 10 passes for 100 yards, with a touchdown and a late interception when the Dragons were driving. He also ran for 84 yards on seven carries, with a long of 35.

Advertising

“He gave us that dimension (of running) that we haven’t utilized with Brandon,” Zorn said. “I think Brandon can run, but he’s not as dynamic a runner as B.J. is. That really helped us at the time and gave us that extra spark. I can imagine he will see playing time as we go along, but I don’t want to count Brandon out.”

Tough challenge

Houston (4-0) is the only undefeated team in the league. Quarterback P.J. Walker leads the league with 984 passing yards in coach June Jones’ pass-happy run-and-shoot offense. The Renegades have scored 126 points, most in the league by 35. Seattle, by comparison, has scored 64.

“They are a very good team and they’re opportunistic and steady,” Zorn said. “I’m happy for them. I would be more happy for us if were in their situation, but we’re not and we’ve dug ourselves a hole. The thing I have been impressed with from our players is we don’t have guys checking out.”

Notes

Receiver Kasen Williams, the former Husky and Seahawk who has yet to play this season with a quad injury, “is almost there,” Zorn said. “I am not sure he will make it back this week. The training staff is confident that maybe the following week.”

* Defensive back Mohammed Seisay, who injured his neck against St. Louis, flew home to Seattle on Sunday and has been placed on injured reserve.

* Starting guard William Campbell, who did not play against St. Louis with a knee injury, was a full participant at Tuesday’s practice.

* Offensive coordinator Mike Riley, who left the team before the season started to attend to a family matter, is unlikely to return, said Zorn, who has taken over Riley’s duties.